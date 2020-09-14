BITSAT 2020: Admit cards released at bitsadmission.com, entrance test from 16 to 23 September

Applicants who had booked their slots for the examination by 10 September can download their hall tickets from the official website

BITSAT 2020 | The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the BITSAT 2020 admit card on its official website - bitsadmission.com. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can download the hall ticket by 23 September.

Applicants who had booked the slot for examination by 10 September can download their BITSAT 2020 hall tickets.

The admit card mentions details such as the application number, test date, address of test centre, examination time and guidelines to be followed on the day of the exam.

BITSAT 2020 will be conducted from 16 to 18 September and from 21 to 23 September.

Candidates taking the exam will be required to carry a self-declaration form about any symptoms of COVID-19 at the exam centre to be permitted to write the paper.

Examinees will be allowed to carry face mask, gloves, personal hand sanitiser, transparent water bottle, simple pen, documents including admit card, original ID card and self-declaration form.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates will get three hours to write the exam. The test will have four parts - Physics and Chemistry will be for 40 marks each, English proficiency and logical reasoning for 25 marks, Mathematics or Biology (for B.Pharma students) for 45 marks.

All the paper will have objective type questions and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. For every correct answer, candidates will be getting three marks.

Steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BITS, Pilani - bitsadmission.com.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on the link that mentions download BITSAT 2020 hall ticket.

Step 3: Key in your user ID and password to login.

Step 4: BITSAT 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

Here is a direct link to download BITSAT 2020 admit card - https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64046/login.html

BITSAT 2020 will be a computer-based online test. The entrance exam will serve as a gateway for admissions into the Integrated First Degree courses offered by BITS across its three campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.