BITSAT Admit Card 2019: BITS Pilani to release hall ticket today; check bitsadmission.com for updates

BITS Pilani will release the admit card or hall ticket for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT), 2019 on 12 April (today) on its official website.

Eligible candidates can visit the official website bitsadmission.com to download the admit card.

Note that the admit card will only be available once a candidate has successfully booked a test slot. Hence, candidates need to book their BITSAT 2019 slot before downloading their hall ticket.

To download the BITSAT 2019 admit card, the candidate will have to log in to their account on the website using their application number and date of birth. The link to download the admit card is expected to be activated at 5 pm today, reports The Times of India.

Steps to Download BITSAT 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BITSAT bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘BITSAT 2019 admit card’.

Step 3: Fill in your log in credentials like email ID, username, application number and password in the provided fields.

Step 4: Select date of birth and gender.

Step 5: Now click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download it from a relevant link and take a print out for future use.

The BITSAT 2019 admit card will carry the details of candidate’s name, signature and photograph, BITSAT 2019 application number, entrance test time and date, test centre address, date and slot of exam along with exam instructions for BITSAT 2019.

It is advised that a candidate checks that all the information on the hall ticket is correct. Without the hall ticket a candidate will not be permitted entry to a BITSAT test centre and to sit for the entrance exam. Therefore, candidates are required to keep the document safely until the admission process ends.

