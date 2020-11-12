BITS admission 2020: BITSAT 5th Iteration result 2020 declared, check at bitsadmission.com

The BITSAT 5th Iteration Result 2020 has been prepared on the basis of the performance of students in the admission test and choices locked by them.

BITS admission 2020 | BITSAT 5th iteration result 2020 has been declared by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani on its website bitsadmission.com.

"Iteration-5 results for admissions in First Degree Programmes at BITS Pilani is announced," read the statement on the website.

The BITSAT fifth iteration result has been prepared on the basis of the performance of students in the admission test and choices locked by them.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, BITSAT 2020 was conducted between 16 and 23 September. The result was declared on 29 September.

Qualified candidates were eligible for admission to all the undergraduate programmes offered by the institute.

A report by NDTV said that the names of candidates in the BITSAT 5th iteration result mentions the names of the candidates who have been allotted seats in the affiliated institutions.

Students whose names are on the waitlist will have to wait for the subsequent iteration round.

Steps to check and download BITSAT 5th iteration result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) admission website bitsadmissions.com.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap on the link for the fifth iteration result.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter user ID and password.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: The BITSAT 5th Iteration Result 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check for your name in the list and the college allotted before downloading and taking a print.

To directly visit the BITSAT 5th Iteration Result 2020 page copy the following URL and paste it on your browser's address bar and press enter: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64046/login.html