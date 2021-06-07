The application process started on Saturday, 5 June. Interested candidates should apply on or before Friday, 25 June till 11:59 pm

The advertisement for Scientist B vacancies has been released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Aspirants can visit the official website https://bis.gov.in/ to apply for the recruitment.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://bis.gov.in/

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and go to the ‘Career Opportunities’ tab

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Recruitment advertisement/Results’ link

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘View’ next to Recruitment to the post of Scientist-B

Step 5: Now, select the option ‘Apply’ on the new page

Step 6: The registration page will open. Click on ‘New Registration’

Step 7: Enter your details to register for the BIS Scientist B recruitment

Step 8: Once registered, fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the exam fee

Step 9: Submit the application form and download it

Step 10: Take a printout of the form safely for future reference

The unreserved applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and all aspirants from SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, PwD categories do not have to pay any fee.

The gross salary for BIS Scientist B will be be Rs 87,525. As many as 28 BIS Scientist B vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Out of these 28, there are 13 in Civil Engineering, seven Chemistry vacancies, and four in Textile Engineering. The remaining vacancies are two each in Instrumentation Engineering and Environmental Engineering.

Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview on the basis of their 2019/2020/2021 GATE score.