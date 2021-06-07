BIS Scientist B recruitment: 28 vacancies declared; check steps to apply at bis.gov.in
The application process started on Saturday, 5 June. Interested candidates should apply on or before Friday, 25 June till 11:59 pm
The advertisement for Scientist B vacancies has been released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Aspirants can visit the official website https://bis.gov.in/ to apply for the recruitment.
The application process started on Saturday, 5 June. Interested candidates should apply on or before Friday, 25 June till 11:59 pm.
Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for the vacancies:
Step 1: Visit the official website https://bis.gov.in/
Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and go to the ‘Career Opportunities’ tab
Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the ‘Recruitment advertisement/Results’ link
Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘View’ next to Recruitment to the post of Scientist-B
Step 5: Now, select the option ‘Apply’ on the new page
Step 6: The registration page will open. Click on ‘New Registration’
Step 7: Enter your details to register for the BIS Scientist B recruitment
Step 8: Once registered, fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the exam fee
Step 9: Submit the application form and download it
Step 10: Take a printout of the form safely for future reference
The unreserved applicants have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and all aspirants from SC/ST, Ex-Serviceman, PwD categories do not have to pay any fee.
The gross salary for BIS Scientist B will be be Rs 87,525. As many as 28 BIS Scientist B vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Out of these 28, there are 13 in Civil Engineering, seven Chemistry vacancies, and four in Textile Engineering. The remaining vacancies are two each in Instrumentation Engineering and Environmental Engineering.
Candidates will be shortlisted for an interview on the basis of their 2019/2020/2021 GATE score.
also read
IIT Roorkee signs MoU with BIS to work on standardisation and conformity assessment activities
As part of the collaboration, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will extend financial aid to set up a chair in the field of standardisation and conformity assessment at IIT Roorkee
A disaster waiting to unfold? Here's why Delhi police, CPWD raised an alarm over the stage at Sri Sri event
The stage measuring 40 feet in height, 200 feet in width and 1,000 feet in length has been found to be unsafe on four grounds, according to the CPWD report seen by this writer.
Consumer Affairs minister Paswan pushes for stricter food safety practices; pitches for 'not healthy food' warning on junk food
Pushing for stricter food safety practice, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday pitched for a statutory warning 'not healthy food' on junk food packets like chips on the lines of cigarette packs.