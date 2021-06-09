The slogan of the freedom movement introduced by Birsa was ‘Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana' which means 'End the kingdom of the queen, create our kingdom’.

Today, 9 June marks the 121st death anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda. The icon of India’s Independence struggle died at the age of 24 in jail during his trial in 1900.

Birsa Munda was born on 15 November, 1875. He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chota Nagpur Plateau area.

He is known for his activism against the British rule in the region, which now forms the states of Jharkhand and Bihar. In his early years of schooling, Birsa was taught by Jaipal Nag at Salga. Later, he converted to Christianity on Nag’s recommendation and joined a German Mission school. After spending a few years at this school, Birsa left it.

At the time of British colonial rule, a section of tribals was being converted to Christianity. During that period, Birsa introduced a faith named Birsait which believed in one God, and asked the tribals to return to their original religious beliefs. Members from Munda, Kharias, and Oraon tribal communities started following this faith.

The slogan of the freedom movement introduced by Birsa was ‘Abua raj seter jana, maharani raj tundu jana' which means 'End the kingdom of the queen, create our kingdom’. His followers formed a tribal guerilla army and attacked places important to British rule. They also killed British police officers.

Birsa was arrested in 1900 from Chakradharpur’s Jamkopai forest. Known as Dharti Aba, Birsa died on 9 June, 1900 at Ranchi jail while he was under trial.

The state of Jharkhand was created on his birth anniversary in the year 2000.

The Chief Minister of the state Hemant Soren paid tribute to the freedom fighter on his death anniversary.