Bipin Rawat snubs Imran Khan's statement on 26/11 attacks, says no endorsement of Pakistan's complicity needed

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that India knew the role of Pakistan in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, which left scores of people dead and injured, asserting that India did not need anyone endorsing the complicity of Islamabad in the ghastly act.

Speaking to ANI, General Rawat said, "We know who did it (the 2008 Mumbai terror attack). I don't think we have to get any statement from anybody. The international community knows who did it." General Rawat was responding to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement in which he tacitly acknowledged his country's hand in the Mumbai terror attack.

The army chief, however, hailed Khan's statement saying that "acceptance is good."

The Pakistan prime minister, in an interview to The Washington Post, his first to a foreign publication, said that his country wants "something done about the bombers of Mumbai," while tacitly acknowledging that the attack of November 2008 originated from Pakistani soil.

Khan, who has spoken about Pakistan taking two steps for peace for every step taken by India, said his government wants to prosecute those involved in the "act of terror" as it is in "Islamabad's interest to resolve the matter." The Pakistan prime minister said he has asked for the status of the case which is being heard in an anti-terrorism court in his country.

On 26 November, 2008, 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists sailed into Mumbai and attacked multiple places in the city, including the iconic Taj Hotel. In the coordinated terror attacks which shook the entire world, 166 people were killed and 300 were injured.

"We also want something done about the bombers of Mumbai. I have asked our government to find out the status of the case. Resolving that case is in our interest because it was an act of terrorism," Khan said in the interview to The Washington Post. He stated this when asked about the prosecution of the perpetrators of the audacious attacks and the release of LeT's operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.