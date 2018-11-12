You are here:
Bipin Rawat says army inquiring into 'misbehaviour' of soldiers with civilians in Arunachal Pradesh's Bomdila

India Press Trust of India Nov 12, 2018 20:07:04 IST

Pathankot: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said they were inquiring into the Bomdila incident in Arunachal Pradesh and would take action against the guilty.

On 2 November, a group of soldiers allegedly misbehaved with civilians and police personnel at the Buddha Mahotsav celebrations in Bomdila area of West Kameng district, officials had said.

Image of Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat speaking at Pathankot. ANI

The local station house officer went to the spot and two soldiers were brought to the police station. After that, some soldiers vandalised the Bomdila police station, assaulted police personnel and civilians, they had said.

"We are inquiring into it. If any jawans are found guilty, we will take action against them," Rawat said, while replying to a question about action being taken against the jawans.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Kiren Rijiju had on last Wednesday taken stock of the situation.

On Sunday, Rijiju had said the Army and the police should respect each other.


