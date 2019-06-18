CPM Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy booked on charges of raping 33-year-old woman on pretext of marriage

Mumbai: CPM Kerala chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son, Binoy Kodiyeri, has been booked here on charges of rape, criminal intimidation and cheating after a 33-year-old woman accused him of raping her repeatedly over a decade on the pretext of marriage. A case has been registered against Binoy Kodiyeri at Oshiwara police station in Mumbai which he described as a case of blackmail.

Refuting the allegations, Binoy told media persons in Kerala, "The woman is trying to blackmail me and had asked for Rs 5 crore about six months ago." He acknowledged knowing the woman. According to the complaint filed by the victim, she had met Binoy for the first time in 2008 in Dubai at a dance bar, where she used to work as a dancer.

He used to visit the dance bar regularly and their friendship later transformed into a love affair. The police said that Binoy, who runs a construction firm in Dubai, asked the woman to leave her job and move with him to Mumbai. He also rented a home for her in Mumbai and promised her that he will marry her.

The police said that all this while Binoy had concealed the fact that he was already married and had a family in Kerala even as the woman gave birth to a son in 2010. The woman learnt about Binoy's marriage through Facebook in 2018 and confronted him.

Responding to it, Binoy allegedly abused her and further treated her badly. The woman filed a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station on 13 June. Police said that further investigation is being done in the matter.

