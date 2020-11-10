Bihariganj Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: JDU's Niranjan Kumar Mehta retains stronghold against Congress' Subhashini Yadav
Mehta received 81,531 votes and 43.63 percent of the vote share compared to Yadav's 62,820 votes and 33.61 percent vote share.
Bihariganj Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| Sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar Mehta turned back the challenge of the Congress' Subhashini Yadav to retain this JDU stronghold.
Mehta received 81,531 votes and 43.63 percent of the vote share compared to Yadav's 62,820 votes and 33.61 percent vote share.
Yadav, the daughter of Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav, joined the Congress on 14 October along with Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader and former MP Kali Pandey.
Mehta, the sitting MLA , defeated BJP's Ravindra Charan in 2015.
As per news agency PTI, Subhashini said she is "taking the responsibility of carrying on the fight of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar", as her father Sharad Yadav has "always supported it".
"I thank Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for giving me this opportunity. Sharad Yadav is not actively taking part in the Bihar elections, as he is not well. He has always supported the 'Mahagathbandhan'. It is my responsibility to take this fight forward and to take Bihar to greater heights," she said.
In 2015, Mehta had won the seat against Ravindra Charan Yadav of the BJP by a margin of 29,253 votes. The JD(U) had a vote share of 45.26 percent in 2015.
Here is some information about Bihariganj constituency:
Total number of voters: 3,04,236
Number of male voters: 1,57,474
Number of female voters: 1,46,530
Number of transgender voters: 9
Voter turnout in 2020: 60.15 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 60.96 percent
