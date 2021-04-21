The initial notification was released in February, 2019. The examinations were held on 18 and 19 October, 2019

The Bihar Vidhan Parishad has announced the result of Prelims conducted for different posts in the year 2019.

Those who have appeared for the test can check the result on biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

The exams were held for MS Office Word Processing, Assistant CBT, Translator (Hindi, English), and Assistant for Urdu Publication posts.

A total of 3,325 candidates have been successful.

Students can follow these simples steps to check their results:

1. Visit http://biharvidhanparishad.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, click on the result notification

3. The result will be displayed on the screen

4. Take a print out if necessary and save a copy

Here's the direct link for results.

The notification states that for any error with respect to reservation category, sex, date of birth, etc, a candidate will be held responsible. After qualifying for Computer Based Test 9CBT9, candidates are required to appear for Hindi and English typing and MS Office Word Processing Test.

Those who are able to proceed further will then have to undertake the main examination. The date for this examination will be announced by the Parishad soon. Applicants are advised to stay in touch with the official website for further updates.

For any query or help, candidates can approach the Bihar Vidhan Parishad help desk at bvphelpdesk@gmail.com.

They can also call at 8004192929 (option 7). Those who wish to take the mock typing test can do it on Parishad’s official website.