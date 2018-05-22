You are here:
Bihar: Two people killed, three injured in a road accident in Muzaffarpur district

India PTI May 22, 2018 18:53:40 IST

Muzaffarpur: Two persons, including a minor girl, were killed and three others injured in a road accident on Tuesday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a police officer said.

Representational image. Reuters

The girl, aged around 10, was crossing the road near Manikpur Chowk in Saraiya police station area when a speeding car, with three passengers on board, knocked her down, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shankar Jha said.

In an attempt to flee the scene, the driver then rammed his car into a sand-laden truck that was coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The girl and the driver died on the spot, while the three passengers, who suffered injuries, were admitted to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, the officer said.

The deceased driver has been identified as Subodh Rai (30), the SDPO said, adding that the identity of the girl was yet to be ascertained.


