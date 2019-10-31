Bihar STET 2019 Exam Date: BSEB postpones Bihar State Eligibility Test; new date to be announced soon

Bihar STET 2019 Exam Date| The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed Bihar State Eligibility Test (STET), which was scheduled to be held on 7 November, 2019. The new date of examination is yet to be decided by BSEB.

According to BSEB, the examination was postponed after the Patna High Court passed an order on 15 October to increase the upper age limit for applicants appearing for the STET examination. The new date is expected to be announced soon.

According to the press release, the Bihar education department will decide upon the revised upper age limit after discussing it with the legal department, following which the final exam date will be reached upon.

The Bihar STET exam will be conducted in a written format. There are two papers for secondary and senior secondary schools respectively. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will also have to appear for physical and medical tests.

The application process of Bihar STET 2019 commenced on 9 September and continued till 25 September, 2019.

A total of 37,335 teacher posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, reported Times Now News.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB):

The BSEB was established for conducting examinations at the end of the secondary school, for prescribing course of studies, and also for conducting departmental examinations including diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education and teachers training examination as laid down by the state government.

