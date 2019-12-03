Bihar SI Admit Card 2019: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission releases admit card for written exam on bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar SI Admit Card 2019| Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for written examination for the recruitment to the posts of police sub inspector/ sergeant/ assistant superintendent jail (direct recruitment)/ assistant superintendent jail (ex-servicemen) on the Bihar Police’s official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI examination will be held on 22 December 2019 at various centres across Bihar. The examination will be of 200 marks and of two hours, including 100 questions on general knowledge and current affairs. A minimum of 30 percent marks will be needed for the candidates to qualify the exam.

How to download BPSSC SI Admit Card 2019:



Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSSC – bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Download Admit Card for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019) in Bihar'

Step 3: A new window will open where the candidates will have to provide their respective login details to download the admit card

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference. They are also advised to carry the admit card and a valid photo Id proof on the day of the examination.

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission had opened applications for 2,404 posts out of which 2,064 are for police sub inspector, 215 for sergeant and 125 for assistant superintendent jail, reported Jagranjosh.

