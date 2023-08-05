Bihar Shocker: Man abducts, slits sister's throat with machete over extra-marital affair; arrested

Bihar police have arrested a man from Nawada district who allegedly abducted and killed his sister by slitting her throat due to her alleged extra-marital affair.

Police launched a probe after the victim’s father-in-law a complaint.

“A team was formed and with the help of technical analysis, the brother of the woman was held. He was taken to the forest area and the woman’s body was found after a thorough search. During the questioning, the accused confessed to his crime,” senior police officer Mahesh Choudhary told India Today.

The victim’s body was recovered from the spot and the machete used to kill her was also seized, police said.

The accused was quoted as saying that his married sister was in a relationship with a man from the neighbourhood which angered him. He thereby decided to allegedly kidnap her and took her to the jungle.

Last week, in another case of honour killing, a woman along with her two sons allegedly strangled her daughter to death in the Sitamarhi district. The incident took place at Parsauni Madhwar village late on July 23.

According to the SHO of Parsauni police station, the accused woman was arrested, while her two sons were on the run.

The victim allegedly had an affair with a youth from the same village, which her parents and two brothers did not approve of. As she was firm on her decision to marry the youth, her mother and two brothers allegedly strangulated her to death. After the murder, they even buried the dead body in a vacant plot, but a few villagers somehow felt that something was wrong and informed the local police.

In April this year, a woman was arrested in the Hajipur area of the Vaishali district in connection with the murder of her two daughters in a suspected case of honour killing, police had said. After the incident, her husband, who is also the prime accused, managed to flee.

With inputs from PTI.