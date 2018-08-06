Bihar shelter home rapes: Nitish Kumar says those involved in Muzaffarpur case won't be spared, denounces 'baseless allegations'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called the Muzaffarpur incident "condemnable" and said that the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting an inquiry into the case. He added that the state government acted on information received from TISS but had no knowledge prior to that. The case was handed over to the CBI to avoid any confusion, the chief minister said.

Nitish further said that if someone at a minister-level is found to be involved, they will be punished. Referring to reports of Bihar minister Manju Verma's husband being accused of regularly visiting the shelter home, Nitish said that Verma has denied any involvement. However, if someone related to the minister is found guilty, they won't be spared too, he said in response to Opposition demand for Verma's resignation.

Nitish also asked if it's justified to level baseless allegations.

"No one who had committed a crime will be spared," he said.

If someone related to the Minister is involved, they won't be spared. But why is this issue being raised only now. We had called her&she denied any involvement. How is it justified to level baseless allegations?: Bihar CM on Bihar Minister Manju Verma #MuzaffarpurShelterHome pic.twitter.com/q5HqR9duU8 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2018

Taking a dig at people raising questions, he asked who knew about the Muzaffarpur incident before their investigation. In an apparent reference to the Opposition protest, the chief minister said that the protest was held to scuttle the debate on corruption. He added that the political leaders protesting against the incident are not concerned about the girls but, only want to change the debate.

#BREAKING -- I don't feel that the politicians who are protesting are concerned about the girls who have been sexually assaulted in Muzaffarpur, they just want to change the debate: @NitishKumar on #BiharHomesOfHorror pic.twitter.com/SB6uBFNbQZ — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 6, 2018

The chief minister also said his government has decided to run such shelter homes across the state directly.

Earlier also, Nitish had said that "no leniency will be shown towards" the guilty. "We are ashamed of the incident which has taken place in Muzaffarpur. CBI is investigating the case and the high court should monitor it," he had said.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha has been marred with protests over the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. Two MPs from Bihar on Monday staged protests in the Lok Sabha demanding justice for victims of the Muzaffarpur case, claiming evidence of the crime was destroyed.

As soon as the House took up the day's proceedings, Congress member Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD's Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav came to the Well protesting against the alleged sexual exploitation of young girls at the shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The two MPs alleged that before the case was handed over to the CBI by the Bihar government, evidence was destroyed and said they wanted to raise the issue.

There has been uproar in the Lower House of Parliament with the Congress demanding Union minister Rajnath Singh's response.

