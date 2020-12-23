Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; check details here

The counselling process for seat allotment in polytechnic engineering colleges across the state will begin as per the final merit list.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE Board) has declared the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 on its official site on Tuesday, 22 December. Candidates who have appeared in the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive examination are advised to visit bceceboard.bihar.gov.in and check their results.

The Bihar Polytechnic exam was conducted by the BCECE board on 26 and 27 November across the state, reported Times Now.

The report added that the rank cards have been published for various diploma courses that are offered by affiliated polytechnic institutes. These programmes include Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Diploma course in paramedical (PM), Part-time Polytechnic engineering (PPE), and matric level Para Medical Dental course (PMD).

Follow these steps to check your Bihar Polytechnic result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the link that reads: ‘Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 link available’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage with the rank cards assorted according to the courses

Step 4: You will have to choose the programme applicable in your case from PE, PPE, PM and PMD

Step 5: Clicking on the desired field will take you to a new page

Step 6: Now you will be required to log in to your account by entering your exam roll number and date of birth in the given fields

Step 7: Click on ‘Show Rank’

Step 8: Your rank card will appear on the screen

Step 9: Check your rank, download and take a print out of the document

Here is the direct link to check the results.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, now that the Bihar Polytechnic Result 2020 is out, the board will publish a merit list for all the students who qualified the entrance exam. According to their placement in the merit list, candidates will be called for an online interview. The report states that a final merit list will be released after the interview round.

The counselling process for seat allotment in polytechnic engineering colleges across the state will begin as per the final merit list.