Bihar Police recovers 42,000 missing BSEB Class 10 answer sheets from scrap dealer; two persons arrested

India Indo-Asian News Service Jun 24, 2018 08:17:17 IST

Patna: A Special Investigation Team of the Bihar Police on Saturday recovered 42,000 missing copies of answer sheets of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exam from a scrap dealer's shop and arrested two persons in the connection.

Acting on specific information, the SIT raided the shop at Hajiyapur in Gopalganj district and recovered all copies of answer sheets that went missing last week. The team arrested the scrap dealer and his helper for purchasing them, police said.

Representational image. Getty images.

According to the police, shopkeeper Pappu Gupta said that a peon Chotu Singh of a government-run school had sold the answer sheets for Rs 8,500 to him last week.

Following the reports in local Hindi dailies last week that 42,000 copies of answer sheets had gone missing from SS Balika Inter School in Gopalganj, an FIR was filed and school principal was detained and interrogated by the police.

The Patna High Court has taken cognizance of reports and asked the state government to come up with an explanation within a month.

Around 17.7 lakh students have appeared for the BSEB 2018 Class 10 exam.

In 2017, just half of the students (50.12 percent) had managed to clear the 10th class exam.


