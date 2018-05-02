You are here:
Bihar police officer celebrates CBI transfer by firing gunshots at farewell party; department order inquiry, withdraws posting

India FP Staff May 02, 2018 17:12:01 IST

A top police officer in Bihar's Katihar celebrated his transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by repeatedly firing bullets into the air during a farewell party, according to several media reports.

The Katihar district police on Tuesday organised a farewell party for Katihar superintendent of police Sidharth Mohan Jain, who was transferred to CBI in Delhi and District Magistrate Mithilesh Mishra who was also transferred, India Today reported.

Jain was selected for a four-year central deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the state home department had issued his transfer order on 27 April, when close to 70 IAS and IPS officers were given new postings.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows Mishra singing a song as Jain takes out his service revolver and fires repeatedly to match the beats of the song, Deccan Chronicle reported. Jain kept firing until he'd emptied his clip, according to the report.

After the incident, the department has withdrawn the movement order for Jain for a central deputation and ordered an inquiry.

According to a report in NDTV, no injuries or casualties were reported.

However, speaking to The Asian Age, Additional Director General of Police SK Singhal said, "This is unacceptable. We will investigate the matter and take strict action against him. His central posting has also been stayed till then".

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 02, 2018 17:12 PM

