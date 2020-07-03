Bihar Police Homeguard Recruitment 2020: CSBC releases 551 vacancies for sepoy post on csbc.bih.nic.in

Questions will be asked from subjects including Hindi, English, Maths, History, Geography, Political Science, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Economics. Candidates can check the complete syllabus at the official website of CBSC.

The Central Selection Board of Constable or CSBC, has released a notification inviting online application for recruitment of Bihar Homeguard Sepoy. The recruitment is to fill a total of 551 sepoy posts.

Willing and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Bihar Police at csbc.bih.nic.in. The last date for applying for the post is 3 August.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the post should have passed class 12th (intermediate) exam from a recognised board.

Applicants will have to take OMR-based test. Those who clear the test will be called for a physical standard and efficiency test. The questions will be of intermediate level (as per Bihar Board syllabus), the report said.

Click here for the direct link of the syllabus.

As per a report by Times Now, of the total vacancies of Bihar Police Sepoy recruitment 2020, 301 posts are for home guard, while the remaining 250 posts are for freshers. Both male and female candidates can apply for the posts.

Those who get selected for the post will be getting paid under pay scale Rs 5,200-20,200 + grade pay Rs 2000/- level 3.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, the minimum age of candidates should be 18 years, while the maximum age should be 25 years.

The minimum age limit for those applying for home guard posts should be 24 years while maximum age should not be above 50 years. Candidates can check the details about the post here — csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will have to first register themselves and then fill the application form and pay the application fee. Here's direct link for registration — apply-csbc.com.