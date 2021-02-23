Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021: Applications for 2,380 vacancies begin tomorrow; check csbc.bih.nic.in

As per the official notification there are 957 vacancies for general candidates, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC and 97 vacancies for OBC women

The notice for the Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable at the official site of CSBC: csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to a report by India Today, the online registrations for Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 open from 24 February and the last date to fill the Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 online application is 25 March.

As per a report in Times Now, CSBC will fill 2,380 vacant fireman posts through the recruitment drive. The report added that out of the total vacancies, 1487 male and 893 female candidates will get selected.

The report added that candidates who appear for the test will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written and physical eligibility test. The final merit list for the Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment 2021 will be released based on the candidate's performance in the PET test.

As per the official notification there are 957 vacancies for general candidates, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC and 97 vacancies for OBC women.

The notification further added that the candidate must be an Indian citizen, must have an intermediate pass certificate or equivalent from a recognised institute and must be at least 18 years old on 1 August 2020.