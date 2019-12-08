Bihar Police finds body of missing 8-year-old girl in sack in Muzaffarpur; victim's grandfather suspects rape

Muzaffarpur: The police has found the body of an eight-year-old girl stuffed in a sack from a litchi orchard in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said.

The deceased's grandfather suspected that the girl, who was missing since Friday night, might have been killed after being raped.

"The police recovered an eight-year-old girl's body stuffed in a sack on Saturday morning. The deceased's legs and throat were tied with a rope," Ahiyapur police station SHO Vikas Rai said.

The exact cause of her death will be known after post-mortem examination, the SHO said.

The matter is being investigated from all possible angles, Rai said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.