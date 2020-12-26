Bihar Police ASI Steno Written Examination: BPSSC reelases admit card; steps to download hall ticket from bpscc.bih.nic

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission will be conducting the Bihar Police Steno ASI written examination on 10 January, 2021

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the Bihar Police Steno ASI written examination to be held next month for the recruitment of 174 stenographer assistant sub-inspectors.

Candidates who registered for the recruitment exam have to visit the official website of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission bpscc.bih.nic to download their respective admit cards.

According to a report by India Today, the Bihar Police recruitment exam will have 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question will carry one mark. Candidates will be asked questions from General Studies and contemporary issues and will be given 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Here's how to download the Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link that reads 'download ASI steno admit card' on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen and candidates need to enter the asked credentials before clicking on the submit button.

Step 4: The Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates need to download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Click here to directly download the Bihar Police ASI Steno admit cards.

