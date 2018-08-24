Bihar: One person dead, another injured in clash at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna; six people arrested

Patna: One person was shot dead and another injured at a stadium on Thursday during a clash between two groups over operating private training camps for recruitment in police department.

Police said six persons were arrested in this connection and one police officer of ASI rank was suspended because of his reluctance to lodge an FIR.

The incident took place in the Moin-ul-Haq stadium, close to Kadam Kuan police station of the city, where a clash broke out between Ashish Gupta and some other people who fired killing one Amar Kumar and leaving another person injured.

"Gupta has lodged an FIR saying he imparted physical training, inside the stadium, to candidates preparing for police jobs. He has alleged that another group had, of late, expressed its desire to hold a similar training camp there", Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI.

The stadium is visited by hundreds of morning walkers and joggers every morning and Gupta had been running his camp in one corner of it.

"There was, apparently, not enough space for two such training camps inside the stadium and this led to a dispute between the two sides," the SSP said.

Gupta alleged that he was physically attacked by the rival party this morning and when he began to run away, he was fired upon but the bullets hit other people, Maharaj said.

"With the help of CCTV footage, we have arrested six persons in this connection so far. We are on the lookout for two more and they would be caught soon", he said.

Additional sub-inspector of police Arun Paswan, posted at Kadam Kuan police station, was suspended as "we received complaint that when Gupta went there to lodge an FIR, he was sent to Bahadurpur police station as the site of the incident, technically, falls under the latter", the SSP said.

"This was unacceptable behaviour on part of the ASI as a dispute over area of jurisdiction should not have been raised in a matter involving a serious crime like murder", he added.