Naxals attack Masudan railway station in Bihar: Insurgents threaten to kill abducted staffers, kidnapped station master tells seniors
Naxals in Bihar attacked the Masudan Railway Station late on Tuesday and burned down station property, according to media reports
Naxals in Bihar attacked the Masudan Railway Station late on Tuesday and burned down station property, according to media reports. ANI also reported that one of the abducted officials called up the Malda DRM and told him that the Naxals have threatened to kill them if they continue to ply trains on the Masudan track.
Five railway employees have also been abducted by the suspects, reports say.
#BREAKING - Naxals attacked the Masudan Railway station in Bihar, burnt down the communication room and abducted 5 railways employees. pic.twitter.com/TVdJwKbxi3
— News18 (@CNNnews18) December 20, 2017
#Bihar : Naxals attacked Masudan Railway Station, late last night & torched station property. pic.twitter.com/bzMlRbOqwE — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
In a latest update, ANI reported that the assistant station master abducted by Naxals from Masudan Railway Station called up the Maldah DRM saying naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continued plying on Masudan track. "All passengers requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure," ANI tweeted.
CPRO of Eastern Railway was quoted as saying by ANI, that they detained three trains in Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division in the light of naxal attack at Masudan and services have once again been stopped at Kiul point.
Eastern Railway detains 3 trains in Kiul-Jamalpur-Bhagalpur section of Malda Division in the light of naxal attack at Masudan Railway Station, services have once again been stopped at Kiul point: Rajesh Kumar, CPRO Eastern Railway
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
#UPDATE Bihar: Assistant Station Master abducted by naxals from Masudan Railway Station called up Maldah DRM saying naxals have threatened to kill them if trains continue plying on Masudan track. All passengers requested to take other alternatives as a precautionary measure. — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
The assistant station master is among the abducted employees, ANI reported.
#SpotVisuals: Naxals attacked Masudan Railway Station, late last night & torched station property. 2 officials, including Assistant Station Master, abducted. pic.twitter.com/PZ9oNsXPUh — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2017
More details on the story are awaited.
