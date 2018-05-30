You are here:
Bihar Muslim man breaks Roza to channel spirit of Ramzan, saves two newborns' lives by donating blood

India IANS May 30, 2018 20:41:26 IST

Patna: A Muslim man in Bihar broke his Ramadan fast on Wednesday to donate blood to save the lives of two newborns, officials said.

Representational image. Reuters

Mohammad Imran, in his mid 20s, donated blood to nine-day-old Bharat Kumar and two-day-old Raj Kumar in Siwan district, a district health official said.

"Imran donated blood to the two newborns after their family members failed to arrange a suitable donor. Both children were saved," Siwan's Sadar Hospital official Mahendar Prasad said.

It is the third such case within 10 days. Last week, Jawed Alam donated blood to an eight-year-old thalassemic boy Rajesh Kumar to save his life in Gopalganj district.

On Sunday, Mohammad Ashfaque, a young Muslim man in Darbhanga district, broke his Ramadan fast to donate blood to save the life of a newborn.


