Bihar man files complaint against Kapil Mishra's 'ultimatum' comment in Muzaffarpur court, plea listed for 12 March

Muzaffarpur: A complaint has been registered at a Muzaffarpur court against BJP leader Kapil Mishra for allegedly giving a provocative statement that caused violence in the national capital.

M Raju Naiyar, who hails from Mithanpura stated that Mishra gave a provocative statement regarding anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jaffrabad on 23 February that led to stone-pelting in the area. The court will hear the matter on 12 March.

The toll in the violence in North-East Delhi that began on Sunday rose to 38 on Thursday.

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

Mishra tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi) stating, "Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed."

He also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets."

