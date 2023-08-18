Bihar journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his Raniganj residence
A local journalist was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the Raniganj Bazar area of Bihar’s Araria district on Friday, police said.
The victim, who has been identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was shot in the chest by four men who who walked into his Raniganj residence around 5:30 am.
“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist namely Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot dead by unidentified miscreants…post-mortem is being done, dog squad has been called to the murder spot…,” said Ashok Kumar Singh, SP, Araria.
Singh said that the investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway.
With inputs from agencies
