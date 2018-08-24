Bihar journalist Seemab Akhtar receives death threat after his anti-Narendra Modi post on social media; police files FIR

Bihar: A journalist of Urdu daily in Bihar has been threatened with death for his post on social media that Prime Minister Narendar Modi will seek votes in 2019 Assembly polls in the name of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a police official said on Friday.

Seemab Akhtar, journalist of Urdu daily Farooqui Tanzeem, a publish from Patna, repeatedly has been threatened by unknown man for his post on social media in which he stated that Modi will use name of Vajpayee for votes.

After the demise of Vajpayee, Akhtar posted on social media in Hindi that: "Dekh Lena agle chunao mein Modi Atal ki tasveer Lekar roenge, aur bolenge bhai-behno inke naam pe dedo vote unka sapna pura karna hai... (In the next elections, Modi will carry Atal's picture and shed tears asking for vote to fulfil his — former PM's — dream).

According to Akhtar, he received threat calls and was asked not to post anything against the Bharatiya Janata Party on social media. "I was threatened with death if I continue to write against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

Bajpatti police station officer incharge, Kanchan Bhaskar, said that an FIR had been filed in this connection. "We have started the investigation," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, professor at Motihari Central University in east Champaran district, Bihar, was beaten up by a group of people last Friday for his comments on social media that appeared to criticise former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Seriously injured Kumar was first admitted at Patna hospital and later shifted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment.