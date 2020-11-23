Bihar ITICAT 2020: BCECEB releases admit card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, exam to be held on 4 Dec

Candidates appearing for the exam can download their Bihar ITICAT 2020 admit card from the official website by entering their application number and date of birth

Bihar ITICAT 2020: Bihar Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2020 admit card has been released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to reports, BCECEB will conduct Bihar ITICAT 2020 on 4 December. The hall ticket will mention the name of the candidate, their roll number, photo, exam centre details, reporting time.

A report by The Times of India said that candidates appearing for the exam can download their Bihar ITICAT 2020 admit card by entering their application number and date of birth. The competitive examination will be conducted at various designated examination centres.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/bihar-iti-cat-admit-card-2020-to-be-released-today/articleshow/79349508.cms

The admit card will also mention the guidelines that candidates will have to follow on the day of the examination. Along with the hall ticket, the examinees will be required to carry an original identity card for verification.

Steps to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the BCECEB - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under Online Application Forms tab, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2020.”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your Bihar ITICAT 2020 application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the Login button.

Step 5: The Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your name and other details in the hall ticket before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020.