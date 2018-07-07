Bihar ITICAT 2018: BCECEB declares results, check scores on official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced the results for for Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2018 on Friday, according to several media reports. Candidates can check their results on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The Indian Express reported that the ITICAT exams were conducted on 27 May at many centres in Bihar. The report also said that the board will announce release the counselling schedule soon.

Here is how you can check your ITICAT 2018 exam results:

- Go to the official BCECEB website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

- Click on the ITICAT 2018 result link.

- In the PDF file that opens, search for your roll number.

- Download the file and take a print out for future reference.

According to a report on NDTV, the qualified candidates and the ones on the merit list are required to produce several documents to verify their eligibility during counselling. The candidates are to bring Parts A and B of their ITICAT application form.

The documents the candidates are required to present are:

- Metric exam marks card

- ITICAT 2018 admit card

- Original residence proof

- Original caste certificate

- Conduct certificate

- Certificates on pages 1 and 2 of the prospectus.