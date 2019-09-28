You are here:
Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to receive heavy rains, predicts IMD; strong winds likely over north Bay of Bengal

India Asian News International Sep 28, 2019 09:17:58 IST

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall

  • Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Odisha

  • Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour, are likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that isolated places over Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The weather forecasting agency further stated that areas over Sub-Himalayan, West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

Representational image. ANI

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Assam and Meghalaya," stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Odisha. Squally weather is likely to prevail over Gujarat coast and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and east Indian Ocean and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour, are likely to prevail over north Bay of Bengal.

The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2019 09:17:58 IST

