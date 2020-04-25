Bihar govt to recruit 163 City Managers on contractual basis; apply on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

Bihar government’s Department of Urban Development and Housing has invited applications for the recruitment of 163 City Managers on contract basis. Candidates will have to appear in a computer-based test.

The consolidated monthly pay for the post is Rs 40,000. Interested candidates can apply at a https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

The application process will start on 28 April and will end at 11.59 pm on 27 May.Online editing of application can be done from 29 May to 3 June.

Eligibility Criteria

Those who want to apply should have an MBA or PG Degree or Diploma in Public Administration or PG Degree in Town Manager/ Planning and Development.

Age limit

The minimum age limit for the post is 21 years. The maximum age limit for the candidates belonging to unreserved (male) category is 37 years, while that for backward class or extremely backward class is 40 years.

For women candidates of the unreserved category, the age limit is 40 years and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women candidates it is 42.

How to fill the application form

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board - https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

and click on Online Application Portal of City Manager

Step 2: Select the apply online link

Step 3: Register by providing your email ID and mobile number. A password will be sent to email and mobile number post registration

Step 4: Log in to your account by entering registration number and password

Step 5: Provide all the required details while filling the application. Upload photo, signature and required documents.

Step 6: After carefully checking the filled form, click on the submit button

Step 7: Make payment

Step 8: Take a printout of the application for future use

