Bihar: FIR lodged against RJD minister for indecent comment against women

A senior official said that an FIR has been lodged by the Gaya police against Bihar's Minister of Cooperatives, Surendra Yadav, due to his inappropriate comment regarding a female leader.

FP Staff Last Updated:August 31, 2023 17:32:03 IST
Bihar cooperative department minister and RJD leader Surendra Yadav. (Twitter Photo)

A Janata Dal (United) activist has filed a defamation case against Bihar cooperative department minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Yadav for allegedly making objectionable remarks against women.

Published on: August 31, 2023 17:10:48 IST

