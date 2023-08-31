Bihar: FIR lodged against RJD minister for indecent comment against women
A senior official said that an FIR has been lodged by the Gaya police against Bihar's Minister of Cooperatives, Surendra Yadav, due to his inappropriate comment regarding a female leader.
A Janata Dal (United) activist has filed a defamation case against Bihar cooperative department minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Yadav for allegedly making objectionable remarks against women.
A senior official said that an FIR has been lodged by the Gaya police against Bihar’s Minister of Cooperatives, Surendra Yadav, due to his inappropriate comment regarding a female leader.
also read
COVID-19 second wave killed 329 doctors across India, maximum deaths in Bihar, says IMA
The list of the deceased doctors includes former Indian Medical Association president Dr KK Aggarwal, who succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday
Chirag Paswan blames JD(U) for split in LJP, rejects decisions of faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras
In his first interaction with the media after the split in the LJP, Chirag Paswan struck a combative note by describing himself as 'sher ka beta' (lion's cub)
What are people of Kashmir 'country' called? Bihar board exam paper asks students, probe launched
The incident occurred in a government school where the class 7 paper setter mentioned the example of China and asked "As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?"