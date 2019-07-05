Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Sitharaman promises water to all households by 2024 amid looming potable water crisisUnder Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Saksharata Abhiyan, BharatNet is targeting internet connectivity in local bodies in every panchayat , says Nirmala SitharamanRailways to be encouraged to invest more in suburban railways through SPV structures such as Rapid Regional Transport System, says Nirmala SitharamanNew National Educational Policy to be brought in to transform Indian educational system, says Nirmala SitharamanElectronic Fundraising Platform, a social stock exchange, to be set up to list social enterprises and voluntary organizations working for social welfare objectives, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bihar encephalitis deaths: Toll rises to 140 AES-related deaths in Muzaffarpur; govt hospitals continue to battle vector-borne disease

India Asian News International Jul 05, 2019 12:11:29 IST

Muzaffarpur: The toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) mounted to 140 in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.

Bihar encephalitis deaths: Toll rises to 140 AES-related deaths in Muzaffarpur; govt hospitals continue to battle vector-borne disease

A patient at the SKMCH, Muzaffarpur. Image credit: Pushyamitra

As per official data, 119 deaths have been reported at the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, while 21 deaths have been confirmed at Kejriwal Hospital. The state has been battling with the vector-borne disease since the last few weeks.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in the Rajya Sabha earlier, had termed the AES deaths as "unfortunate" and "a matter of shame for the nation."

The Supreme Court had on 24 June expressed "serious concerns" over the rising number of deaths due to the disease, saying "it is a matter of great concern."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due to AES.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 12:11:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Union Budget 2019 Live TV



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores