Bihar Election 2020 Voting Phase 3: Don't have a Voter’s ID card? Here's list of alternate documents you can use
To cast your vote in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, carrying your voter identification card is mandatory. The best document that can be carried is Electors Photo Identity Card
The third and final phase of the Bihar Election 2020 will be held on Saturday (7 November) with voters from 94 constituencies casting their ballots from 7 am.
This time, the election will be held in three-phase, from 28 October to 7 November, with the counting of votes to be held on 10 November.
For phase one on 28 October, 71 constituencies in 16 districts were included. For phase two on 3 November, 94 constituencies in 17 districts went to polls and for phase three, on 7 November, 78 constituencies in 15 districts will be covered.
To cast their vote, every voter is required to carry a voter slip (it can be downloaded online from nvsp.in) along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC).
But what if you don't have your Voter's ID card? Are there any documents that can act as a substitute?
Here's a list of documents that voters can use instead of a Voter ID card as a photo identity proof to cast vote:
1. Passport
2. Driving licence
3. Service identity card of the state government or the central government
4. PAN card
5. Aadhar card
6. Passbook issued by bank or post office
7. MGNREGA job card
8. Health insurance card issued by the Ministry of Labour
9. Pension document with a photograph
10. Authenticated photo voter slip issued by the election commission
11. public limited companies
12. passbooks issued by banks or post office
13. pension document with photograph and official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Narendra Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav as 'double yuvraaj', says Bihar has rejected them
The prime minister while addressing a rally on Tuesday said that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar left behind the darkness of 'insecurity and anarchy' of the RJD rule
Bihar's women win against alcohol but lose to illicit liquor, drug abuse
Prohibition in Bihar changed the lives of the state’s women in many ways — bettering some lives but creating new problems for others
Bihar Election Phase 2 today: Voting begins in 94 seats; here are key candidates, important protocols
Of the 1,463 candidates in the fray on the 94 seats, nearly 10 percent (146) are women. Among the 2.85 crore voters, women voters account for 1.35 crore