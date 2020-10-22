Bihar Dy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS-Patna
The BJP leader said his parameters are normal and he has been hospitalised for better monitoring and added that he will soon return for campaigning in the poll-bound state.
Days before the Assembly elections in Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna.
All health parameters are perfectly normal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said on Twitter, adding that he has been hospitalised for better monitoring.
Tested positive for CORONA.All parameters perfectly normal.Started with mild https://t.co/cTwCzt88DL temp.for last 2 days.Admitted to AIIMS Patna for better monitoring.CT scan of lungs normal.Will be back soon for campaigning.
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 22, 2020
Hectic campaigning has begun in the state for the three-phase elections scheduled to be held on 28 October, 3 and 7 November. As per reports, Modi had earlier participated in poll rallies and campaigns with party workers and NDA leaders.
कटिहार विधानसभा क्षेत्र के NDA प्रत्याशी श्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद जी के पक्ष में जनसभा को संबोधित करते हुए। pic.twitter.com/xeJZuzQyoy
— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 19, 2020
According to a Hindustan Times report, Sushil attended a joint campaign with chief minister and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar at Buxar and Bhojpur districts on Sunday.
As per news agency PTI, the deputy chief minister has however been missing from the scene since the past few days and was conspicuous by his absence when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto earlier in the day.
The news comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold back-to-back rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts of the poll-bound state. Along with Nitish Kumar, the deputy CM was expected to be present at the rallies.
The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the JD(U). The results will be declared on 10 November.
Till Wednesday, Bihar had recorded 2,08,237 COVID-19 cases and 1,019 deaths.
With inputs from PTI
