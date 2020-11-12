Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020 to be released today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; exam on 26, 27 Nov
Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020 will be released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on Thursday, 12 November. Once released candidates who have registered for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) for admission to Polytechnic institutes can download the hall ticket from bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
According to a report by The Indian Express Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam will be conducted in pen and paper, or offline, mode on 26 and 27 November. The exam will be held in two shifts - first shift will be from 11 am to 1:15 pm, while the second shift will be from 2 pm to 4:15 pm.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 31 October and 1 November.
Steps to download Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam admit card 2020:
Step 1: Log on to BCECE board's official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions Bihar Polytechnic Admit Card 2020.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter the registration number and date of birth along with other credentials.
Step 4: Press the Login button.
Step 5: The Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Check your name and other details on the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print.
The admit card will also mention the guidelines issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Candidates appearing for the examination will have to adhere to them.
Admit card is an important document for Bihar DCECE Polytechnic exam 2020. If a candidate fails to carry it to the exam centre, he/she will not be allowed to appear for the test.
As per a report by The Times of India, Bihar Polytechnic 2020 entrance exam result will be declared by December. Candidates who qualify the written exam will have to attend the counselling process.
Candidates who qualify the exam are eligible for admission into various polytechnic courses in the field of engineering, pharmacy, paramedical, office management.
