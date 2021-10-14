The DCECE (PE/PPE//PM/PMM) was held on 25 and 26 September while the BCECE LE took place on 26 September

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) and Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) result 2021. Candidates, who had appeared for DCECE and BCECE, can now check and download their scores by visiting the official website at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/.

Along with the results, the BCECEB has also released the rank cards for both DCECE and BCECE candidates. The Bihar DCECE and BCECE exams were conducted in September, this year. The DCECE (PE/PPE//PM/PMM) was held on 25 and 26 September while the BCECE LE took place on 26 September.

To access their rank cards, applicants would need their roll number and date of birth.

Official notice for DCECE: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_DC21_06.pdf

Official notice for BCECE LE: https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/pdf_Adv/ADV_BLE21_05.pdf

Steps to download Bihar DCECE, BCECE Result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads "Rank Card of DECE[LE]-2021" for DCECE

For BCECE(LE) rank card, click on the "Online Portal of BCECE [LATERAL ENTRY]-2021' then on the ‘Rank Card of BCECE[LE] [Engg/Para Medical/Pharmacy]-202” link available on the home page.

Step 3: To access the result, enter the roll number and date of birth. Then, click on ‘Show Rank’ which will appear on the screen

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the DCECE or BCECE result will display on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, download and take a printout of the same for future references

Direct link to download rank card for DCECE (LE) 2021.

Direct link to download rank card for BCECE (LE) 2021.

Candidates should note that after the Bihar DCECE 2021 result announcement, they should prepare for the counselling process. A detailed schedule will be released soon by the authority, as per the notice.

Furthermore, this year, the BCECE Board has prepared the DCECE 2021 merit list based on the grades obtained in the examination by candidates. Applicants who have secured a spot on the merit list will be invited to participate in the DCECE 2021 counselling. Later, they will be informed and called for the seat allotment process as per the schedule.