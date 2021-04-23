A total of 32,451 candidates had taken the exam. Of them, 29,618 males and 78 females had qualified for the physical efficiency test (PET)

The Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has deferred the physical efficiency test (PET) 2019 for driver constable posts.

The exam was scheduled to be held on 7 May but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as per the official notification. The board has not announced any new date for this examination.

Vacancies

Total: 1,722

General Category: 736

Scheduled Caste: 23

Scheduled Tribes: 266

Other Backward Classes: 284

Backward Classes: 176

Backward Class Women: 68

Economically Weaker Section: 169

The written examination was held on 3 January. A total of 32,451 candidates took the exam out of which 38 were disqualified due to cheating or other malpractices. Rest 32,413 aspirants were evaluated and a list was prepared for PET, according to a report. A total of 29,618 males and 78 females qualified for the PET.

Physical efficiency test

Candidates appearing for the test will be judged on a number of parameters like height, chest, long jump, race, and shot put. No marks will be allotted to the aspirants and they will just have to qualify for this exam as per the rules.

A candidate will get only one chance to appear for PET. Aspirants need to carry an original photo ID like an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or driver's license at the time of appearing for the exam. They are advised to stay away from touts and report any person who offers them a Government Job post.