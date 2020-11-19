Bihar CSBC Bihar Constable Driver written exam to be held on 3 January; details on csbc.nic.in

The Bihar Police Driver written exam will be conducted on OMR sheets and will comprise of 100 objective-type questions of one mark each

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the revised schedule of constable driver recruitment exam, which will be conducted on 3 January, 2021.

The written exam was earlier scheduled to take place on 14 October but was postponed due to the Bihar Assembly election. The admit card for the exam was earlier released by the CSBC on 23 September.

The recruitment process under advertisement number 05/2019 is being carried out to fill 1,722 vacancies of constable driver.

The admit card for the exam will be released a week before the start of the exam. Once released, the hall ticket will be released on the official website - csbc.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Driver written exam will be conducted on OMR sheets and will comprise of 100 objective-type questions of one mark each. The questions will be based on General Knowledge and on Contemporary issues.

To qualify the exam, candidates will be required to secure a minimum of 30 marks. Those who qualify the written exam will be eligible to participate in Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates who clear both the written as well as PET will be called for Motor Vehicle Driving Test that will be of 100 marks. After the culmination of all the three exams, a merit list will be released by CSBC.