Three men thrashed to death by mob in Baniyapur village in Bihar's Saran district; trio was suspected of stealing cattle

India FP Staff Jul 19, 2019 12:28:35 IST

Three men were beaten to death by a mob in Bihar on suspicion of stealing cattle in Baniyapur village in Saran district on Friday morning, the police said.

According to police officials, the trio was spotted at around 4.30 am in the village with a pick-up truck that was allegedly transporting cattle.

Villagers claimed that there were four people who had come to "steal" cows. However, when they tried to catch them, one of the men managed to flee.

"The three were beaten up by the villagers in a fit of rage. Investigation in the case is underway," the police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

According to NDTV, family members of the those killed in the attack have filed a first information report against the villagers. A police case has also been registered against the alleged cattle thieves by the villagers.

With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 12:28:35 IST

