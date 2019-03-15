Bihar BPSC Result for Assistant Engineer preliminary exam declared; check your scores at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar BPSC Result | The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released results for the Assistant Engineer (Preliminary) Competitive Examination that was conducted on 16 September, 2018 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was held at centres in Patna for both Civil and Mechanical branches.

For mechanical engineer vacancies, 9,252 candidates had appeared and 2,068 aspirants took the exam for civil engineer vacancies.

The BPSC has also released the cut-off marks. For unreserved category, the minimum cut-off for females is 80 and for SC, EBC and BC candidates the minimum cut-off is 85, 87, and 90 marks. The candidates shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary examination will now have to appear for the main paper.

Steps to check BPSC Assistant Engineer Preliminary Exam Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website for BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page. Make sure to click on the correct link for Mechanical/Civil result

Step 3: A pdf document will open. Download the result pdf

Step 4: Search your roll number in the pdf

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) came into existence on 1 April 1, 1949, after its separation from the Commission for the States of Orissa and Madhya Pradesh. BPSC initially began its functioning for the State of Bihar with its headquarters at Ranchi.

The state government decided to shift the headquarters of the commission from Ranchi to Patna and it was finally shifted to Patna on 1 March, 1951.

