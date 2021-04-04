India

Bihar Board Result 2021: BSEB likely to declare Class 10 results today; check details at biharboardonline.com

FP Staff April 04, 2021 21:50:59 IST
Representational Image. ANI

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the result of the Bihar Board 10th exams today, (Monday, 5 April) through its Patna-based headquarters, according to several media reports.

As per Hindustan Times, the results are expected to be released at 3:30 pm.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board will not hold any press conference, as per News18.

Once the board results are announced, Bihar students will be able to check their scores online from the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

It should be noted, however, that the result website link is not confirmed by the board.

Once results are announced, students can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open 'Results' and click on BSEB class 10 results link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter the required details like roll number and roll code

Step 4: The BSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it. Take a printout of the scorecard for future reference

The board wrapped up the evaluation process from 12 March to 24 March.

BSEB conducted Class 10 exams in 1525 centres across the state.

Around 17 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 examination this year.

Of these, 8,46,663 were boys while 8,37,803 were girls.

Updated Date: April 05, 2021 00:03:39 IST

