Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared: Check BSEB Class 10 result on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

India FP Trending May 26, 2020 14:07:34 IST

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Bihar Board Class 10 (matric) result on Tuesday (26 May).

Students who appeared for the BSEB Class 10 matriculation exam can check their results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Follow these steps to check your score:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take print out for future references

The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, several media reports had said the results would be declared on 29 March.

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 14:07:34 IST



