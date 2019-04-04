Bihar board result 2019: BSEB Intermediate results to be released this week, scrutiny of Class 12 scores begin; check at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar board result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board Matric result 2019 this week. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can access their Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 at bsebinteredu.in. The examination was held from 21 February with the English Paper and ended on 28 February, with the Optional Subject Paper.

Here is how to check your result for BSEB Intermediate result 2019:

Step 1 Log onto the website bsebinteredu.in

Step 2 Click on the link that says BSEB 10th (Matric) Results on the homepage

Step 3 Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your BSEB 10th examinations

Step 4 Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a print out of it for future reference.

Students may note that these downloaded/printed copies of the BSEB Matric Result 2019 can be used as provisional results until the official mark sheets are issued by the Board.

You can also get the Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2019 via SMS:

SMS - BSEBROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

Meanwhile, the scrutiny process for the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination has started from 3 April. The online portal to apply for the scrutiny process will be closed on 12 April. Students will have to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.