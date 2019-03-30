Bihar Board Result 2019: BSEB Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Results time pushed to 2.30 pm; check at biharboard.ac.in

Bihar board 12th result 2019 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) Results 2019 at 1 pm on Saturday. Candidates can check for updates on either of the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebssresult.com.

Hindustan Times reported that the result will be declared at 1 pm by BSEB chairman Anand Kishor and additional chief secretary of Bihar education department RK Mahajan at a press conference.

Over 13 lakh students had registered to appear for the examination that was conducted between 6 and 16 February. The Indian Express reported that it was the first time that the BSEB released the results in record 28 days. It quoted an official as saying that the evaluation process had begun by 2 March.

Candidates can follow these steps to get the result:

- Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebssresult.com.

- Click on the link for Class 12 Result of the relevant stream from Arts, Commerce, and Science.

- Enter details like candidate seat number and submit details.

- Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

