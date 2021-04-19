Bihar Board postpones BSEB classes 10 and 12 Compartmental and DElEd special exams 2021 due to COVID-19 surge

This is in accordance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s order to keep all educational institutions closed till 15 May

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the postponement of Inter, Matric Compartmental, and Diploma in Education (DL. Ed) special exams in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

This is in accordance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s order to keep all educational institutions closed till 15 May.

No examination will be held at state-run schools and universities till this date.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled for the last week of April and May.

The DElEd exams were slated to be held from 26 April till 30 April while the Class 12 and Class 10 compartment exams were all set to begin from 30 April and 5 May, respectively.

All shops and businesses need to close by 6 pm. The Government offices should do so by 5 pm.

The CMO has urged the migrant labourers to return to their home states as soon as possible. All cinema halls, parks and malls, and dine-in restaurants will remain shut till further orders. However, takeaway is allowed.

