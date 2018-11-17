Bihar Board of Secondary Education releases date sheet for Class 10, 12 exams; check biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education (BSEB) on Friday released the date sheet for matric (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) annual board examinations.

While the Class 10 exams will be held from 21 to 28 February, the Class 12 exams will be held from 6 to 16 February, reported NDTV.

The exams will be held in two shifts: From 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 to 5 pm. Students can access the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in. for model question papers.

The practical exams for Class 10 will be held from 22 to 25 January while the same for Class 12 will be held from 15 to 25 January, according to DNA. Over 13 lakh students registered for the intermediate exam while over 15 lakh registered for the matric exam.

Careers360 further reported that students will have to reach the examination hall at least half an hour before the exam begins. Every student will get 15 minutes to read the question paper before writing the exam.

The results are expected to be out by the last week of May or first week of June.