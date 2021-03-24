Bihar Board likely to announce Class 12 results this week on onlinebseb.in
Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Board exams this year
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12 for Arts, Science and Commerce stream anytime this week. All candidates are requested to keep a tab on the official website of BSEB for the latest updates. Results will be pronounced on onlinebseb.in, bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
As per a report in The Times of India report, the BSEB Class 12 Results 2021 will be probably declared before Holi, on 29 March.
The report added that the evaluation process for the Class 12 answer sheets was conducted from 5 March to 19 March. Over 16 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 Board exams this year. The examinations for the academic year 2020-21 were conducted from 1 February to 13 February.
Follow the steps below to check results:
Step 1: Go to the website of the Board and click on the “Bihar Intermediate Result 2021” link on the homepage
Step 2: Fill in the details, including your stream, roll number, date of birth and others required
Step 3: A new window will open displaying your results
Step 4: Download and take a print out of the same for future reference
Meanwhile, the board is planning to release the Class 10 result by early April, reported News18.
