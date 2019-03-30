Bihar Board Intermediate 12th Result declared: 79.76% pass BSEB Class 12 exams; 93% students from Commerce stream clear exam

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the Class 12 (Arts, Science and Commerce) Results 2019 on Saturday. Candidates can check the results by visiting either of the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebssresult.com.

A total of 79.76 percent students have successfully cleared the examination, with students in the Commerce stream clocking the highest pass percentage among the three streams at a 93 percent success rate. In the Science stream, at least 76 percent of the students have passed the exam, while 81 percent students in the Science stream were successful in BSEB class 12 exam for 2019.

This years' results show a marked improvement when compared to the pass percentage of BSEB intermediate results in 2018, News18 India reported.

Over 13 lakh students had registered to appear for the examination that was conducted between 6 and 16 February. A total of 10 lakh students have passed the exams. The Indian Express reported that it was the first time that the BSEB released the results in record 28 days. It quoted an official as saying that the evaluation process had begun by 2 March.

Candidates can follow these steps to get the result:

- Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or bsebssresult.com.

- Click on the link for Class 12 Result of the relevant stream from Arts, Commerce, and Science.

- Enter details like candidate seat number and submit details.

- Download the result and take a print copy for future reference.

